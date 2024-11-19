Medical helicopter on scene of serious crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A medical helicopter is on the scene of a reported serious crash in Trotwood Tuesday afternoon.
As reported on News Center 7 at 6, the crash occurred at Little Richmond Road and N Snyder Road around 4:30 p.m., according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher told News Center 7 that state troopers had recently been called to the crash.
Initial reports indicate that injuries are believed to be serious.
News Center 7 crews on the scene see Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Moranie Police Department officers.
A CareFlight helicopter also took at least one person to the hospital.
This is a developing story. News Center 7 will continue to update this story with new information.
