Do you recognize him? Deputies looking for man accused of withdrawing money with fake passport

WAYNE COUNTY — Do you recognize this man?

Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man accused of identity theft and fraud.

They said on social media that he is alleged to have unlawfully withdrawn money from a credit union member’s account.

The incident happened on Nov. 8 at Natco Credit Union at the 500 block of South Roundbarn Road in Richmond, Indiana.

“The suspect presented a fraudulent United States Passport containing the victim’s personal information. The individual also provided the victim’s banking account numbers to complete the unauthorized withdrawal,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Jack Martin at (765) 973-9393, extension 1475.

