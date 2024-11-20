Getaway driver gets prison time in connection to killing of security guard at local nightclub

JEFFERSON TWP. — One person has pleaded guilty to their part in a deadly shooting of a security guard earlier this year.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On January 29, Darnell Pate, Jr. was found shot and killed in his vehicle after he left his job as a security guard at Napoleon’s Palace off Germantown Pike. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office previously told News Center 7 that Pate’s death was a “targeted killing.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Scariest thing I’ve ever seen;’ 4 hospitalized after crash involving stolen vehicle in Trotwood
- Video shows crash involving police cruiser driving through red light
- Do you recognize him? Deputies looking for man accused of withdrawing money with fake passport
Through an investigation, the alleged shooter and an accomplice were identified.
On Nov. 13, the accomplice, 22-year-old Julien Swindle, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to 15 to 19.5 years in prison for his role as a getaway driver in the deadly shooting and a separate armed robbery on the same day, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man accused of shooting Pate, 26-year-old Sha’King Jones, was arrested in February and indicted on multiple counts, including murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and having weapons under disability.
Jones is still awaiting trial and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]