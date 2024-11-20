Getaway driver gets prison time in connection to killing of security guard at local nightclub

JEFFERSON TWP. — One person has pleaded guilty to their part in a deadly shooting of a security guard earlier this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On January 29, Darnell Pate, Jr. was found shot and killed in his vehicle after he left his job as a security guard at Napoleon’s Palace off Germantown Pike. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office previously told News Center 7 that Pate’s death was a “targeted killing.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Through an investigation, the alleged shooter and an accomplice were identified.

On Nov. 13, the accomplice, 22-year-old Julien Swindle, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to 15 to 19.5 years in prison for his role as a getaway driver in the deadly shooting and a separate armed robbery on the same day, according to the sheriff’s office.

Swindle, Julien Londell (08/21/2002) Swindle, Julien Londell (08/21/2002) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 24-010986 on 08/21/2024 at 3:09 PM. Fifth Degree Felony - Theft Of 2913.71 Property (Pending); First Degree Misdemeanor - Theft Misdemeanor $1000 (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

The man accused of shooting Pate, 26-year-old Sha’King Jones, was arrested in February and indicted on multiple counts, including murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and having weapons under disability.

Jones is still awaiting trial and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Jones, Sha'King Adonta (08/18/1998) Jones, Sha'King Adonta (08/18/1998) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 24-002045 on 02/14/2024 at 4:25 PM. Unclassified Felony - Murder (Pending); Fourth Degree Felony - Drug Possession (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Illegal Conveyance Of Drugs Of (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



