Man accused of killing security guard at local nightclub indicted on 6th charge

JEFFERSON TWP. — A man accused of killing a security guard at a local nightclub has been indicted on an additional charge.

Sha’King Jones was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on an additional charge of aggravated robbery, according to court records.

The count was added in connection to a victim who came forward and said they were robbed before the shooting.

King was previously indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons under disability.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of killing security guard at local nightclub formally charged

Jones was named a person of interest in the death of Darnell Pate, who was shot and killed in his vehicle after he left work at Napoleon’s Palace off Germantown Pike last month. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck called Pate’s death a “targeted killing.”

“We do know that this was planned and people were waiting on Mr. Pate to leave the business and go to his vehicle,” Streck said.

News Center 7 was there on Valentine’s Day when investigators took Jones into custody, walking him from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to the Montgomery County Jail.

Jones remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

©2024 Cox Media Group