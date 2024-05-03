Large police response called to Dayton Mall after reported fight

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A large police presence was called to the Dayton Mall Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., Miami Township police were called to the Dayton Mall at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, on reports of disorderly conduct, a Miami Township officer confirmed on scene.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates that a county-wide call for backup, or a Signal 99, was dropped shortly after.

By 12:50 p.m., the majority of the police units cleared the scene.

