Check your wallet! These rare $1 bills could be worth up to $150,000

Check your wallet! If you have any $1 bills, you may want to double-check the serial numbers.

Currency collectors are willing to pay up to $150,000 for these rare $1 bills in the United States that feature a unique printing error, according to Wealthy Nickel.

According to its website, Wealthy Nickel said batches of $1 bills that were printed in 2014 and 2016 managed to make it into circulation after the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing overlooked a misprint.

“This miscommunication resulted in dollars printed with duplicate serial numbers, technically counterfeiting their currency. Typically, every bill in circulation has a unique serial number to identify it,” Wealthy Nickel wrote. “Neither misprint was caught by the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing, and now currency collectors are clamoring to find matching pairs of dollar bills with these duplicate serial numbers.”

It appears there are 6.4 million pairs of $1 bills with matching serial numbers and only nine of those pairs have been matched to date.

There are three things to look for in identifying dollar bills worth up to $150,000:

The series date located near the photograph of George Washington must read “Series 2013″

The bill must have a “B” Federal Reserve Seal above the serial number

The serial number must end with a star (*) and fall between B00000001* – B00250000* or B03200001*-B09600000*

The Wealthy Nickel said there have been 37 complete pairs identified so far. It also pointed out that serial numbers can be entered into Project 2013B’s database which consists of more than 36,000 serial numbers.

Experts have estimated that matched and graded pairs of misprinted bills can bring in $20,000 to $150,000.

