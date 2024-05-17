TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane blocked due to crash on NB I-75 near Miami Twp.

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

ODOT cameras show the right lane is blocked due to a crash on Northbound Interstate 75 near Austin Boulevard. A vehicle is in the ditch. We are seeing delays of at least 25 minutes on NB I-75 approaching Austin Boulevard.

I-75 at State Route 73 (ODOT/ODOT)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

























© 2020 Cox Media Group