Popular chicken restaurant coming to Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to Huber Heights.

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Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore announced the restaurant is going into the former Arby’s at Merily Way.

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The restaurant specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken and serves tenders and sliders.

The property is already zoned for commercial restaurant use, which means the city council and city staff were not involved in approving the business for this location.

City procedures require council and staff involvement only when a business requires a zoning change for its intended use, Gore said.

City officials stated that they became aware of the new business only after their senior staff learned of the building permit application.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

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