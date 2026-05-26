Police searching for suspects after robbery, SWAT standoff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — People were displaced from their homes on Monday after an iPhone sale went wrong.

Jeremy Roy, chief of staff with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, said a man was trying to sell iPhones through Facebook Marketplace.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will be in Harrison Township with safe places that can be used for online marketplace sales LIVE on News Center 7’s Daybreak.

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When the man pulled into the area of Palisades Drive and Embassy Place, two armed men pulled their guns on him and took the iPhones.

“Right now we have two male suspects, both produced a firearm, is what the victims telling us and stole the iPhones from him,” said Roy.

SWAT crews were called to Creekside Townhomes, where they worked for hours searching for the suspects.

Police said they are still searching for those suspects.

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