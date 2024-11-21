Doctor pleads guilty to federal charge connected to FBI investigations near Troy, downtown Dayton

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County doctor charged in connection to a days-long FBI investigation near Troy and downtown Dayton earlier this year appeared in federal court on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Steven Werling, 54, pleaded guilty to one federal charge, according to U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio records.

TRENDING STORIES:

The charge he pleaded guilty to was filed under seal and was not immediately known. News Center 7 has reached out to the Department of Justice for information on the charge and plea agreement.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Werling was facing a federal weapons charge.

The FBI and Miami County Sheriff’s Office searched Werling’s home on Barnhart Road in Concord Township in early April. The investigation shut down the neighborhood for two days.

Court records indicate investigators found explosive components and devices inside.

Prosecutors previously said that investigators found an unregistered silencer in Werling’s home and claimed he had components to build more.

Werling was released from federal custody on his own recognizance on April 17.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Werling’s charge of possession of a dangerous ordinance in Miami County Court was dismissed when his case was moved to federal court.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group