Doctor arrested after explosives found during FBI investigations released from federal custody

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County doctor arrested in connection to an FBI investigation near Troy and in Downtown Dayton has been released from federal custody.

News Center 7 previously reported that Steven Werling, 53, was facing a federal weapons charge.

A search warrant carried out by the FBI and Miami County Sheriff’s deputies at his home near Troy shut down a neighborhood for two days earlier this month.

Court records indicate investigators found explosive components and devices at his home.

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that investigators found an unregistered silencer in Werling’s home and claimed he had components to build more.

Defense lawyer Jon Paul Rion told News Center 7′s James Brown that Werling was released from federal custody Wednesday on his own recognizance.

Rion said Werling has been cooperative in the investigation and evidence suggests that the items found in Werling’s home were for defensive purposes.

Online jail records confirm Werling is not in the custody of the Miami County or Butler County jails.

Werling’s charge of possession of a dangerous ordinance in Miami County Court was dismissed when his case was moved to federal court.

He is required to stay in Ohio and not break any laws.

We will continue to follow this story.





