City to build new police station on former nightclub site

DAYTON — The city of Dayton will buy an old nightclub and turn it into a new police station.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton City Commission approved an ordinance to purchase buildings at 101 South St. Clair and 118 East Fourth streets near the Oregon District to build a new police station.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Pope Leo XIV: Who is the first American pope?
- High school lacrosse player dies from injury during game
- Ohio woman loses nearly $90,000 in sweepstakes scam call
It will cost the city around $1.4 million.
The properties were formerly a diner, a nightclub, and a power station.
The city broke ground in October 2024 on a new West Patrol Operation Division location off West Third Street.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group