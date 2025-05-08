City to build new police station on former nightclub site

DAYTON — The city of Dayton will buy an old nightclub and turn it into a new police station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton City Commission approved an ordinance to purchase buildings at 101 South St. Clair and 118 East Fourth streets near the Oregon District to build a new police station.

TRENDING STORIES:

It will cost the city around $1.4 million.

The properties were formerly a diner, a nightclub, and a power station.

The city broke ground in October 2024 on a new West Patrol Operation Division location off West Third Street.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group