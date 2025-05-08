Ohio woman loses nearly $90,000 in sweepstakes scam call

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A senior citizen sent almost $90,000 in personal checks to a man in Arkansas before realizing she was a victim of a sweepstakes scam.

The woman from Franklin County reported in March that she had been called by a man who claimed he was a sweepstakes employee, according to a social media post.

The man told her she won $3 million from “Publishers Clearing House,” but said she needed to pay taxes on the winnings before she could receive them.

The woman sent more than $89,000 in personal checks to a specific address in Arkansas, according to the social media post.

Investigators believe that behind that phone call was David Nelson, 68, of Little Rock, Arkansas. Nelson was arrested and charged with felony theft in Franklin County in April.

Nelson is being held in an Arkansas jail until he is taken to Ohio to face the charges, according to the social media post.

“This case highlights the importance of being cautious in handling unsolicited phone calls,” a spokesperson said in the social media post.

To help others avoid falling victim to similar scams, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office gave the following tips in their social media post:

1. Be skeptical of unsolicited calls

2. Don’t share personal information

3. Don’t agree to immediate payments

4. Watch out for high-pressure tactics

5. Be cautious with “free” offers

