Search continues for missing 6-year-old boy with autism in Butler County

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Butler County — Police and fire personnel are still searching for a 6-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Joshua Al-Lateef Jr. was last seen around 5:30 p.m. near his house on Wyndtree Drive in West Chester Township, Butler County.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say the Al-Lateef was dropped off in the area earlier that day by his bus driver. He was with his adult sister before he went missing.

Al-Lateef is four feet tall and weighs 44 pounds. He is wearing a tan shirt, tan pants, black New Balance shoes, and a jacket.

Police say the child is non-verbal and may run away if you walk up to him. Al-Lateef may not come when his name is called.

Civilian volunteers have been helping officials search since Wednesday night.

Anyone who wants to help search is asked to arrive at Muhlhauser Barn no later than 6 p.m.

Officials and volunteers re-canvased areas near where Al-Lateef went missing Thursday morning. They have expanded the search into Liberty Township and Fairfield Township.

During a news conference Thursday morning, township officials said there are eight retention ponds near his home on Wyndtree Drive.

Two of the ponds were searched Wednesday night and five were searched Thursday morning.

Fire and police officials ask everyone within a five-mile radius of Wyndtree to check any CCTV or doorbell camera footage between 4:45 p.m. and nightfall on Wednesday.

West Chester Police Chief Brian Rebholz said multiple agencies, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Texas Equusearch, Buckeye SAR, several Cincinnati-area agencies, and nearly 300 community volunteers are helping in the search.

Officials have brought in diverse expertise and technical equipment to help. Due to the weather, they can’t use thermal imaging and some forms of air assets.

Rebholz said crews have launched drones to help in the search and will continue using the equipment as long as the weather allows.

“We’re relying on our citizens and partners to be able to take the picture that we provided and be able to call into our dispatch center if they have information they think is relative to that,” West Chester Assistant Fire Chief Randall Hanifen said.

Anyone who has information or has seen Al-Lateef is asked to call (513) 777-2231.

Editor’s Note: West Chester Township officials initially said the boy was 7 years old but have since clarified that he is 6.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



