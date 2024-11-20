TIMELINE: New track, timing, impacts for accumulating snow Thursday

DAYTON — Snow showers are likely on Thursday, but there have been some shifts in when it will move through.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney has been tracking this system for the day. He will have the latest impacts and timing LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.
Temperatures will start to drop around 1 a.m. as well as light snow showers.
These could become heavier during morning commute times.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]