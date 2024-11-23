At least 2 hurt in reported crash; Dayton police investigating

DAYTON — Police are investigating in west Dayton this morning after a reported crash.

Police were called out to the area of Forsythe and Arlene Avenues shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Video from the scene shows that police have taped off the street by two houses on Arlene Avenue. Inside the taped-off area, a silver SUV appears to have crashed in the front yard of one of the homes. The SUV’s airbags were deployed.

Video also shows that police have taped off the area around homes on Forsythe Avenue.

At least two people were taken to an area hospital from the scene, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

News Center 7 is on the scene working to learn more about what happened. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

