28-year-old woman hospitalized after being shot in the face in Montgomery County

MIAMISBURG — A 28-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot in the face in Montgomery County Friday evening.

News Center 7 previously reported that Miamisburg police and medics were called to Fricker’s at 251 N Springboro Pike at approximately 9:39 p.m. on reports of a woman with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, a 28-year-old woman was found inside a black pickup truck in the parking lot.

She had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Kettering Hospital, main campus, according to a Miamisburg Police Department spokesperson.

The gunshot occurred inside the vehicle, no other patrons at the Fricker’s were affected by the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Miamisburg police department.

