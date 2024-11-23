Police investigating after man attacked, shot during robbery

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a man was assaulted and shot during a robbery in Dayton on Nov. 20, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

Crews were called to the Shell Gas Station at 1951 Stanley Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police found a 21-year-old man who had been grazed by a bullet and attacked, according to Bauer.

Police determined that the man was the victim of an aggravated robbery that happened at a different location.

It is unclear where this robbery occurred.

The man had minor injuries and didn’t want to be taken to the hospital, Bauer said.

Detectives from the department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

