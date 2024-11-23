Large police presence at Fricker’s in Montgomery County

MIAMISBURG — 1 person is in the hospital after a self-inflicted shooting at a restaurant in Miamisburg Friday night, a Miamisburg police sergeant told News Center 7.
Miamisburg police and medics were called to Fricker’s at 251 N Springboro Pike at approximately 9:39 p.m.
Additional information was not immediately available.
