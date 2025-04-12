Sheriff’s deputy released from hospital after being shot in head during traffic stop

INDIANA — A sheriff’s deputy in Indiana has been released from the hospital months after being shot in the line of duty.

Orange County deputy Zac Andry was shot in the head during a traffic stop in January, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

He was released from Frazier Rehab Institute after three months of “intensive recovery” on April 9.

“Today means the absolute world. We wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for his surgeons who literally saved his life,” Andry’s wife, Darian, said in a UofL Health article.

In a video shared by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, several law enforcement officers lined the road and welcomed Andry home.

The shooting occurred on Jan. 3 on US Highway 150 and State Road 56, according to a spokesperson with the Indiana State Police.

Austin Schepers, 33, shot Andry multiple times, including in the head, while talking to him.

TV stations WLKY and WXIN report that Schepers met up with James Adams, 37, in New Albany after the shooting.

Adams is accused of helping Schepers get to Louisville, Kentucky. He was later arrested and charged with assisting a criminal and false informing, both stations report.

Schepers was shot and killed by Louisville police on Jan. 5 after a “confrontation,” according to WLKY and WHSA.

Victoria Howard, 35, is also facing charges in this shooting.

WLKY and WHAS report that Howard was charged with assisting a criminal and false informing after she allegedly called a Lyft for Schepers after knowing he shot an officer.

