74-year-old woman killed in Champaign County crash

JOHNSON TOWNSHIP, Champaign County — A 74-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Champaign County, according to Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Ryan Black.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred at the intersection of W. US Route 36 at S. State Route 235 in Johnson Township at approximately 4:05 p.m. on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Black, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 38-year-old from Leesburg, stopped in the northbound lane of SR-235 for a red light.

A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 53-year-old Urbana man, was also driving in the northbound lane of SR-235.

The 53-year-old driver failed to stop and crashed into the back of the Chevrolet Silverado, Black said.

Both drivers and the rear passenger in the Chevrolet Equinox were transported to Mercy Health Urbana Hospital for their injuries.

Pamela Moody, 74, was the passenger in the Chevrolet Equinox. She was transported to Springfield Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



