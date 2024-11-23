Amazon to open new $2 billion data center in Ohio

DELAWARE COUNTY — Amazon has picked an Ohio city as the location for a new $2 billion data center.

The tech giant announced this week that it will construct a new data center in Sunbury, which is about 25 miles north of Columbus. Our news partners at WBNS report it will be in a new industrial park on the east side of the city.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that this is part of a $7.8 billion investment Amazon announced for central Ohio last year.

Sunbury City Administrator Daryl Hennessy told WBNS that this will be the city’s first “high-wage tech base” opportunity.

“Fifty direct employees full time, with on average [a salary of] 90,000 dollars a year,” he said.

Hennessy said he thinks the data center will be built in two years.

