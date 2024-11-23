Local

Amazon to open new $2 billion data center in Ohio

By WHIO Staff
Amazon said that it has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly its delivery drones longer distances for online orders.
Amazon gets them FAA approval to expand use of drones for online delivery orders Amazon said that it has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly its delivery drones longer distances for online orders. (SUNDRY PHOTOGRAPHY/Sundry Photography - stock.adobe)
By WHIO Staff

DELAWARE COUNTY — Amazon has picked an Ohio city as the location for a new $2 billion data center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The tech giant announced this week that it will construct a new data center in Sunbury, which is about 25 miles north of Columbus. Our news partners at WBNS report it will be in a new industrial park on the east side of the city.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Columbus Dispatch reported that this is part of a $7.8 billion investment Amazon announced for central Ohio last year.

Sunbury City Administrator Daryl Hennessy told WBNS that this will be the city’s first “high-wage tech base” opportunity.

“Fifty direct employees full time, with on average [a salary of] 90,000 dollars a year,” he said.

Hennessy said he thinks the data center will be built in two years.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

Most Read