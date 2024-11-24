Firefighters respond to residential structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after 1 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 40 block of South Monmouth Street on reports of a structure fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

The structure, described as a multi-family dwelling, appears to be a house that was turned into multiple apartments according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Everyone was able to evacuate the building and no injuries were reported at this time.

The fire appears to be under control, according to the Dispatch Sergeant.

We will continue following this story,

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



