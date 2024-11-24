Man, woman arrested after officers find meth, fentanyl during drug investigation

RIVERSIDE — A man and woman were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was carried out in Riverside Thursday.

Riverside Police searched a home in the 4600 block of Maughn Ave on the morning of Nov. 21, according to a social media post.

This was after an extensive investigation and several tips from people.

Officers discovered various narcotics including methamphetamine, fentanyl, mushrooms, and LSD, the department said.

They arrested Dennis Rupert and Kacie Givens during the search warrant, a Riverside Police spokesperson told News Center 7.

Both were booked in the Montgomery County Jail due to active warrants.

The investigation continues and other possible charges will be filed through the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kacie Given Mugshot Photo from: Montgomery County Jail (Montgomery County Jail)

Dennis Rupert Mugshot Photo from: Montgomery County Jail (Montgomery County Jail)

