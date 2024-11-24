Cause of death released for man found at abandoned car wash

COLUMBUS — The cause of death has been released for a man found at an abandoned car wash in October.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of Christopher Coleman, 53, a homicide, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Columbus Division of Police responded on Oct. 9 to the car wash on Holt Road in southwest Columbus on the report of a body found.

When officers arrived, they found Coleman’s body inside one of the car wash bays.

His cause of death was a result of blunt impacts to the head, according to the autopsy report.

The car wash had a chain link fence surrounding the property and was abandoned for years, NBC 4 in Columbus said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police.

