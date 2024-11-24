Woman accused of causing deadly crash in Montgomery County formally charged

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A woman accused of causing a deadly crash has been formally charged.

Tiffany Pierce, 34, has been indicted by Montgomery County prosecutors on one felony count of aggravated homicide and an OVI, according to court documents.

As previously reported by News Center 7, deputies and medics responded on Aug. 25 to the 7400 block of State Route 4 in Jefferson Township on initial reports of a crash.

Pierce was driving a 2014 Mercedes CLA 250 northbound on State Route 4 when it went off the right side of the road before she drove back onto the road.

She crossed the center line into the opposite lane and hit a 2012 Brown Cadillac SRX, driven by Matthews, a crash report said.

Matthews went back across the center and off the right side of the road. She attempted to avoid the Mercedes, but the front left corners of each car crashed.

Medics transported both drivers to area hospitals where Sheryl Matthews, 62, died from her injuries.

The crash report stated that Matthews did not have her seatbelt on.

Pierce had serious injuries.

Online jail records indicate that Pierce was arrested on Nov. 11. She is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 26.

Woman dead after crash involving Mercedes in Montgomery County Photo from: Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook) (Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook) /Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook))

