Woman accused of ‘driving under the influence’ during deadly crash facing charges

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A woman accused of “driving under the influence of drugs” during a deadly crash is facing charges.

Tiffany Pierce, 34, is facing one felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, deputies and medics responded around 8 p.m. on Aug. 25 to the 7400 block of State Route 4 in Jefferson Township on initial reports of a crash.

Medics transported two women to the hospital where Sheryl Matthews, 62, died from her injuries.

Pierce was driving a 2014 Mercedes CLA 250 northbound on State Route Four went off the right side of the road and came back.

She crossed the center line into the opposite lane and hit a 2012 Brown Cadillac SRX, driven by Matthews, a crash report said.

Matthews went back across the center and off the right side of the road. She attempted to avoid the Mercedes, but the front left corners of each car crashed.

Medics transported both drivers to area hospitals where Matthews died from her injuries while Pierce had serious injuries.

A warrant has been issued for Pierce’s arrest.

