4 area high schools to play in OHSAA football state semifinals

OHIO — Four area high schools will play in the football state semifinals this week.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) announced the pairings and sites for the state semifinal games.

Over 700 high schools started the 2024 football season in July across Ohio. Now, 28 are still playing.

Four area high schools are still alive. One high school is making its first state semifinal appearance in school history.

In the Division I state semifinals, Centerville will play Archbishop Moeller on Friday night at Princeton High School at 7 p.m. The Elks beat Wayne, 23-14, in the D-I regional championship at Welcome Stadium.

This is Centerville’s first appearance in the State Final Four since 1991. It is also Centerville’s second overall state semifinal appearance in school history.

West Liberty Salem advanced to the Division V state semifinals for the first time in school history after a 21-14 win over Indian Lake. The Tigers play Ironton at Chillicothe High School on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Coldwater High School won its 18th regional championship on Friday after beating Anna, 45-21, in the Division VI regional title game. The Cavaliers will play Bluffton in the state semifinals at Wapakoneta High School on Friday at 7 p.m.

Marion Local advanced to the Division VII state semifinals after a 21-7 win over Minster in the regional title game. The Flyers battle Columbus Grove High School in Lima on Friday.

The City of Dayton will host a Division II State semifinal game. Anderson High School plays Big Walnut on Friday night at Welcome Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The state championship games will be on Dec. 5-7 at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.

