2 dead after shooting at Ohio house party

SHAKER HEIGHTS — Two men are dead after a shooting at an Ohio house party early Sunday.
Two men were found shot dead outside a home of a house party on the 17000 block of Shaker Blvd around 3:30 a.m., according to CBS affiliate WOIO.
Multiple people trying to leave were detained, police said.
It is not clear if police believe any of those people are suspects.
Shaker Heights Police did not provide any additional information.
We will continue to follow this story.
