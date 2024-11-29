Flurries possible through the evening; Dangerous wind chills Saturday

DAYTON — A cold snap is on the way for the Miami Valley.

Snow flurries will be possible through Friday evening before tapering off at night.

Dangerous wind chills in the single digits to begin Saturday.

Increasing clouds during the afternoon as a disturbance approaches from the west — this system could produce snow showers mainly south Saturday night.

Flakes and a dusting of snow may be possible as far north as I-70, but more meaningful accumulations likely stay south of the Miami Valley.

Cold with lows in the teens and low 20s Saturday night.

Single-digit wind chills continue Sunday.

