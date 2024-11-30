Authorities investigating after person walks into hospital with gunshot wound

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police are investigating after a person walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police were called to the hospital just before 4:30 p.m.

The supervisor confirmed that Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating this incident in the area of Rugby Road and Golfview Avenue.

Information on the severity of injuries was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

