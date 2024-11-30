Officer shoots, kills Ohio man accused of having a loaded gun Thanksgiving night

AKRON, Ohio — Two Ohio police officers are on paid administrative leave after one of them shot and killed a man they say was armed with a loaded gun Thanksgiving night, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

The shooting occurred at East Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard in Akron after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Akron police, two officers were sitting in a marked cruiser working on a report when they heard gunshots.

The officers got out of the cruiser to investigate and saw a man who allegedly had a loaded gun, according to WOIO-19.

One of the officers fired their weapon and hit the man. This officer is a 5-year veteran of the department, police said.

The officers administered first aid until medics arrived and took the man to a hospital.

The man later died, according to Akron police.

Per departmental procedure, the officers were placed on paid administrative leave, WOIO-19 reported.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) responded to the scene to investigate.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be submitted to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office before the Summit County Grand Jury.

The Office of Professional Standards and Accountability will conduct a separate internal investigation, according to Akron police.

This shooting remains under investigation.

