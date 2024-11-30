Michigan stuns No. 2 Ohio State 13-10

COLUMBUS — Ohio State could not overcome two interceptions by Will Howard and two missed field goals, falling to Michigan on Saturday.

The Wolverines stunned No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 on Saturday to deal a crushing blow to the Buckeyes’ Big Ten title chances and hopes of a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, CBS affiliate WBNS reported.

The defending national champions entered the game as 19.5-point underdogs and have now beaten Ohio State in four straight games.

All four of those have come with Ryan Day as the Buckeyes’ head coach after Ohio State won seven straight games over Michigan in Urban Meyer’s tenure.

Day’s only victory against Michigan came in 2019.

Yahoo News contributed to this report.

