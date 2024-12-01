1 hospitalized after reported road rage shooting near I-75 in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — One person is in the hospital after a reported road rage shooting in West Carrollton Saturday night, a West Carrollton police officer told News Center 7 crews on scene.

West Carrollton police officers and fire crews were called to E Dixie Drive near the Interstate 75 on and off ramps around 7 p.m.

The officer told News Center 7 that the person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw several West Carrollton police cruisers along E Dixie Drive and E Central Avenue, near the interstate.

Police believe this shooting stemmed from a road rage incident, according to an officer on scene.

It is not immediately clear where this shooting occurred.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

