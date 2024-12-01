Pepper spray used to break up large fight between Ohio State, Michigan players

COLUMBUS — A large fight broke out at Ohio Stadium after Ohio State lost to Michigan 13-10 on Saturday, according to our CBS affiliate WBNS-10.

The fight started when the Wolverines were trying to place a flag at midfield.

The Buckeyes were singing “Carmen Ohio” at the south end of the stadium, a post-game tradition, when the Wolverines carried a Michigan flag out onto the field.

According to WBNS-10, Ohio State players took exception and a fight broke out between the teams.

During the fight, Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer grabbed the flag and ripped it off the pole before walking away.

The fight was eventually broken up and the players were separated, according to WBNS-10.

Ohio State University police said multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan used pepper spray during the scuffle.

The university’s police department will continue to investigate this incident.

Following the game, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in breaking up an on-field altercation. During the scuffle, multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray. OSUPD is the lead agency for games & will continue to investigate. — OSU Police (@OSUPOLICE) November 30, 2024

