World’s oldest dog celebrates another birthday; How his owners keep him healthy

PREBLE COUNTY — A local dog celebrated his 25th birthday on Saturday, making him the oldest dog in the world.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the Kimball family met Spike the Chihuahua while picking up groceries from a store in Preble County nearly 15 years ago.

TRENDING STORIES:

“He just jumped right in and sat in the back seat. Like, okay, we’re ready,” Rita Kimball said.

Rita said her family wasn’t even looking to get a dog, but it was a perfect match.

“So, the gal in the grocery store said, ‘Take that dog home, he’s been here three days.’ It’s like, oh, wow,” she said.

After that day, they took Spike to the vet to get shots and check how old he was.

“Well, based on his teeth. He’s about 10 years old, at least 10 years old, so that’s how we knew, we knew he was older. You know, because of the way, you know, his mannerisms, he wasn’t a puppy at all,” Rita said.

At 23 years old, Spike was named the World’s Oldest Dog in December 2022.

Rita said Spike became an overnight celebrity.

“It’s funny because no matter where we go people say, ‘Oh yeah we know Spike,’” she said.

Rita believes feeding Spike cooked food every day keeps him healthy.

“Chicken livers, roast beef, if we have it. He loves roast beef and turkey,” Rita said.

In 2023, the Guinness Book of World Records took the title away from Spike.

A dog in Portugal was said to be 31 years old.

“Our outside dogs live 16 to 18 years. They all have cataracts, and their teeth start falling out after a while. So, for a dog to be 31 still have all his teeth,” Rita said.

The 31-year-old dog Bobi died a few months later.

Rita said she doesn’t care if Spike officially reclaims the title or not.

“I don’t need another piece of paper. It’s just a piece of paper. We know he’s the oldest living dog,” she said.

The Kimballs said Spike would live out the rest of his life taking naps and cuddling up to his family.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



