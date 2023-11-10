Preble County dog regains Guinness record for world’s oldest dog

PREBLE COUNTY — A local dog is celebrating his 24th birthday, making him the oldest dog in the world.

Last December Spike was named the World’s Oldest Dog by The Guinness Book of World Records, but was dethroned.

Bobi became the oldest dog at 31 years old but died last month.

This Preble County Chihuahua has been through many fights to still be here.

“He’s been through a pit bull attack, a coyote attack,” Joesph Kimball, Spike’s owner said. “One time he only had like a 10 percent chance to live.”

Spike’s owners said they have found the secret to his long life.

