Person wins $100K off of lottery ticket in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Check your tickets! Someone in Ohio won $100,000 off of a lottery ticket.
One lucky person in Columbus won the Rolling Cash 5 Jackpot with five of five winning numbers in the Friday night drawing.
The winning numbers were 6-7-12-15-27.
The winning ticket was sold at the Marathon Express Food Mart on Parsons Ave in Columbus, according to the Ohio Lottery.
The next drawing is tomorrow with a jackpot of $100,000.
