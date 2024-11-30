Person wins $100K off of lottery ticket in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Check your tickets! Someone in Ohio won $100,000 off of a lottery ticket.

One lucky person in Columbus won the Rolling Cash 5 Jackpot with five of five winning numbers in the Friday night drawing.

The winning numbers were 6-7-12-15-27.

The winning ticket was sold at the Marathon Express Food Mart on Parsons Ave in Columbus, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The next drawing is tomorrow with a jackpot of $100,000.

