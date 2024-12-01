‘Concerned about this;’ Viral photo of letter-marked breadstick sparks response from Olive Garden

One diner at an Olive Garden restaurant discovered something on a breadstick that concerned the restaurant chain.

Last month, a customer took to TikTok to share that while dining at the restaurant, they’d gotten a breadstick with text on it. The person shared a photo of the breadstick with what appeared to be a partial serial number on it.

The customer hadn’t noticed it at first, as they had already taken a bite off the stick and dipped it in a sauce in preparation for another bite.

The post has been viewed over 4 million times since being uploaded.

The post has spurred nearly 3,000 comments from TikTok users, several of which looked to provide possible explanations. One user, who claimed to be an Olive Garden employee, pointed out that the breadsticks come from frozen bags and the label from the bag must’ve gotten onto one.

“It’s from the plastic bag they come in and when they sit in the freezer for a while that can happen,” the user wrote.

The post caught the attention of Olive Garden, which commented on its concern on the post.

“We are concerned to see this,” the restaurant chain wrote in addition to asking the customer to reach out via email with their name and the location they were at.

The TikTok user shared an update a few days later, sharing that Olive Garden gave them a $100 gift card in response to the incident.

The chain has yet to confirm what exactly happened.

