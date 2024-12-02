‘Look out for each other;’ People share concerns after male is shot in their neighborhood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — People say they are scared after a male was shot in their neighborhood on Saturday.

Dayton police were called to Miami Valley Hospital just before 4:30 p.m. on reports of a person who arrived with a gunshot wound.

That person, only identified as a male, was reportedly involved in a shooting around Rugby Road and Golfview Avenue in Harrison Twp.

Harrison Township resident Bridgitte Gambo said she is worried about what happened here.

“It concerns me because, you know, I live here basically alone, and it’s such a quiet neighborhood,” Gambo said.

