‘Look out for each other;’ People share concerns after male is shot in their neighborhood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — People say they are scared after a male was shot in their neighborhood on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
>> PHOTOS: Authorities investigating after person walks into hospital with gunshot wound
News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talks to a woman who lives in the neighborhood about what she saw LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Body believed to be missing Ohio hiker found in Alabama
- Another winning lottery ticket sold in Ohio
- World’s oldest dog celebrates another birthday; How his owners keep him healthy
Dayton police were called to Miami Valley Hospital just before 4:30 p.m. on reports of a person who arrived with a gunshot wound.
That person, only identified as a male, was reportedly involved in a shooting around Rugby Road and Golfview Avenue in Harrison Twp.
Harrison Township resident Bridgitte Gambo said she is worried about what happened here.
“It concerns me because, you know, I live here basically alone, and it’s such a quiet neighborhood,” Gambo said.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]