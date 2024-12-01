3 people arrested after shooting victim arrives at local hospital

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Three people were arrested on Saturday in connection to a shooting in Harrison Twp.

Dayton police were called to Miami Valley Hospital just before 4:30 p.m. on reports of a person who arrived with a gunshot wound.

That person, only identified as a male, was reportedly involved in a shooting in the area of Rugby Road and Golfview Avenue in Harrison Twp.

A spokesperson from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the male suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured in the shooting.

An investigation was launched and evidence was collected at the shooting scene.

Three people were arrested in connection to the shooting. The sheriff’s office would not confirm their identities at this time but did say they arrested a 35-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, and a 37-year-old man.

The shooting remains under investigation.

