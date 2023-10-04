TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes causing delays in both directions on I-75 in Montgomery County

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

In Harrison Twp., a crash is blocking the right lane on southbound I-75 near Needmore Road. An eight-minute delay is being reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

a crash is blocking the left and center lanes on northbound I-75 just south of Needmore Road. A six-minute delay is being reported. In Moraine, a disabled vehicle is blocking the right lane on southbound I-75.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report.

