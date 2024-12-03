Community worried pair of restaurants will not reopen after being closed for months

FAIRBORN — People are worried that a pair of restaurants in the Miami Valley will not reopen because they have been closed for months.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m., the Hardee’s on Colonel Glenn in Fairborn is halfway through remodeling.

TRENDING STORIES:

People in the community said that when big chains close, they think of the workers.

“I don’t feel too bad about Hardee’s, you know, that’s a huge company. I feel like they could suffer a little bit of a loss and still continue,” Beavercreek resident Jacob Young said.

Young said he feels for the workers who lost their jobs and for people in the food industry. He used to work in the industry and knows the pain of not having job security.

“Losing your job around this time is especially terrible. I know about that. I lost my job when COVID came around, they closed the restaurant I was working at,” Young said.

Young said he was given the standard notice, but that when you need money the timing is never great.

“I got a couple of weeks warning, and I got a good job at Kroger starting off, so wasn’t too bad,” Young said.

The Hardee’s in Fairborn and the one in Huber Heights both closed in July.

An employee at both locations told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that they are in the hiring process and will be returning.

Young said he was excited, and that he would be visiting when they reopen.

“Definitely try to when they when they reopen, yeah, yeah, try new stuff they have and see if it’s any different than what it was,” Young said.

The Huber Heights Location will open on Dec. 10, but it is unclear when the Fairborn location will reopen.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



