Community discusses disbanding police department; Why some think it’s a bad idea

ST. PARIS, Champaign County — People in a local community will know whether or not their village council will get rid of their police department in two weeks.

The Village of St. Paris is looking to dissolve its police department and enter a community policing plan with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office to save money.

For months, residents have told council members that they do not want to see that happen.

They don’t believe that it will save the village money because council members haven’t provided a legitimate estimate on savings.

“It’s really not personal to me. I’m a numbers person, and these creative numbers that councilman Joe Curran came up with, they don’t work,” St. Paris resident Tony Whitman said.

