Community upset after village leaders recommend disbanding police department

ST. PARIS — People in a local village are fighting to keep their police department.

St. Paris Mayor Susan Price proposed that the village dissolve the police department and enter a community policing plan with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Some council members say this will save the village thousands of dollars.

“We looked at that in St. Paris, we priced it out. We determined we can actually save a few bucks. I mean $70,000 for a town like this buys a lot of curbs and sidewalks,” St. Paris Council Member Joe Curran said.

