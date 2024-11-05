‘Really sad;’ KKK flyers found littered on several Ohio streets

CINCINNATI — An Ohio man made a disturbing find over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Edwin Goode was returning home when he found Ku Klux Klan (KKK) flyers littered near Cincinnati, according to WXIX TV.

“We have neighbors who are immigrants, we have neighbors who are Jewish, we have neighbors who are African American and all of them have kids. I wanted to make sure that the kids didn’t see these things for sure,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Goode said he filed a report with the Wyoming Police Department.

“Growing up in the 1970s, I remember hearing about these things in the 50s and in the 60s, and not these kinds of things that are being shared around our neighborhoods and in our country here in 2024. It’s just really, really sad,” he said.

It said the flyers were found at Crescent Park and surrounding streets, WXIX reports.

The offense on the report states, “restrictions on depositing litter on public property owned by others and in state waters deposit of litter regardless of intent.”

He told WXIX that he was surprised when he found the flyers.

“They were literally just right along the grass by the street, so it looked like people just drove down the street throwing them out the window,” said Goode.

Police have asked people who know who left the flyers to contact them.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



