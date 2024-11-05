5 arrested after detectives find young boy locked in cage inside house

CARROLLTON, Kentucky — Five people have been arrested after detectives found a young boy locked in a caged area inside a Kentucky house, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

On Monday, Carrollton Police Department detectives received a tip that a young boy was possibly being held in a cage inside a house in the 700 block of 7th Street.

Upon arrival, detectives found a boy under the age of 3, “locked behind a wooden and metal enclosure that was secured with a padlock,” according to WCPO-9.

Police began investigating and executed a search warrant.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services took two children from the house.

Brenda Chilton, 71, William Mahoney, 72, Codey Johnson, 29, Tammy Simmons, 52, and Shelby Turocy, 28, were arrested on criminal abuse and wanton endangerment charges.

Turocy is also facing possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia charges.

The five people are currently booked into the Carroll County Detention Center, according to WCPO-9.

Carrollton Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

