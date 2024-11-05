Police K9 retires after 8 years of service

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Police Department announced that K9 Hans retired on Monday after eight years of service.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The department said Hans’ career started in November 2016, working with his handler Officer David Majercak as a dual-purpose K9 trained in drug detection and tracking.

Across six years of road patrol, Hans helped with more than 600 incidents, resulting in drug, money, and vehicle seizures. He also helped apprehend nine suspects.

Hans received two national certifications and logged thousands of training hours, according to the department.

In December 2022, Majercak was reassigned as a School Resource Officer and Hans joined to help with school functions and classes at Coy and Ankeny Middle Schools.

K9 Hans will live out the rest of his life at home with Majercak.

“Thank you K9 Hans for your years of hard work and dedication and we wish you a long and happy retirement fetching sticks, enjoying dog bones and taking long naps!” the department said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



