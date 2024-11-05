Man accused of hitting unmarked police cruiser, causing hours-long standoff formally charged

DAYTON — A man accused of hitting an unmarked police cruiser and causing an hours-long standoff in Dayton has been formally charged.

James Hancock was indicted on failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, obstructing official business, and inducing panic charges on Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

As previously reported on News Center 7, Hancock allegedly hit an unmarked police cruiser near W. Siebenthaler and Salem Avenues then ran into an apartment complex on Wentworth Avenue on Oct. 18.

An hours-long standoff began and a SWAT team, bomb squad, and hostage negotiators were called to the complex.

Hancock was arrested by SWAT about five hours into the standoff.

Dayton Police Lieutenant Mark Ponichtera told News Center 7 that Hancock had an arrest warrant for gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Ponichtera said, “he was also a person of interest in the same homicide.”

Hancock was previously indicted on these charges on Oct. 17.

He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7.

