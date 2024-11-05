Owner of popular Centerville music store dies at 91

CENTERVILLE — The owner of a popular Centerville music store has died at 91.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gerald Hauer, also known as Jerry, passed away on Oct. 30, Hauer Music announced on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

His father, Michael, founded the company in 1937.

In its 87 years in business, Hauer Music is among the top 200 music stores in the nation, the store said on Facebook.

Jerry served as the President of the Rotary of Dayton from 1998-99.

Like his dad, Jerry was named, “The Music Man of Dayton.”

A public viewing will be on Nov. 11 and the funeral is scheduled for Nov. 12, according to his obituary.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



